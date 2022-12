Benzinga

China retaliated against the U.S. chip embargo, filing a dispute with the World Trade Organization and escalating the tech war between the two countries. China’s commerce ministry said its WTO complaint was necessary to defend its “legitimate rights and interests” after the U.S. introduced sanctions in early October to make it harder for China to buy or develop advanced semiconductors, the Financial Times reports. Ben Kostrzewa, an expert on U.S.-China trade relations, said China’s complaint was