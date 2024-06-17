Why Kylon Harris is looking forward to SFA’s return to the Southland Conference

NACODGOCHES, Texas — Kylon Harris is best remembered for his nine-touchdown performance in East St. John’s 62-60 loss to St. Thomas More in November of 2021.

Richie Mills: What do you remember about that game?

“Just trying to win, you know. Obviously we played Walker Howard. He’s an amazing quarterback. They were two-time, back-to-back champions at that time. So, I was just trying to beat them and keep my season going. I know the season was on the line in that game. I was just trying to do everything I could to keep the season alive,” said Stephen F. Austin wide receiver Kylon Harris.

Richie Mills: “What do you think that game did for you in terms of your college football career?”

“It made some noise to my name I guess because I was kind of slept on up until that game and I feel like that’s when people realized I can do a lot of things to help a college team,” responded Harris.

Hurricane Ida limited East St. John to just eight games that fall and injuries forced Kylon Harris to play multiple positions on the Wildcats offense.

Harris made the most of each opportunity with 1,600 all-purpose yards and 20 total touchdowns.

He saved his best for the final game of his high school football career.

Richie Mills: “Do you remember how many offers you had before that game?”

“One,” said Harris.

Richie Mills:” And SFA offered you after that game?”

“Yes, sir,” responded Harris.

“I kind of felt like it was going to be a perfect fit when I came on my visit and how they treated me like family and I feel like it was a sign for me to be here. It all worked out and it was like the perfect plan, perfect timing and everything,” added Harris.

Kylon Harris played in just four games as a freshman but emerged as Stepehn F. Austin’s top receiver in 2023 with 700 yards of offense and eight touchdowns.

He is currently working to produce even more with the Lumberjacks making their return to the Southland Conference in the fall.

Richie Mills: “I immediately thought of you too when I saw that SFA was rejoining the Southland Conference, and I pull up the schedule and I see, Oh, he gets to come play games in Thibodaux next year. He gets to play games in Hammond, which might be the closest you’ve been to home as far as playing football since you left? So, how cool is that to be able to have friends and family finally get to see you play more in person?”

“Yeah, that’s great for my family. You know, they don’t have to travel five and a half hours just to come see a home game and, you know, we don’t have to travel that far to Utah and stuff like that. You know, I just feel like now that we’re back in the Southland, I could kind of prove the teams that didn’t recruit me back in Louisiana like, you know, they should have recruited me now,” said Harris.

Richie Mills: “I was going to say how much of that is really sort of driven everything you’ve accomplished while you’ve been there with the Jacks?”

“I kind of took it like personal that the schools back at home didn’t pull the trigger and try to get me to the school as aggressive as SFA did. I took that with a chip on my shoulder and I’ve just been proving everybody else wrong,” added Harris.

Here is more of the conversation with Kylon Harris:

Stephen F. Austin plays Southeastern at Strawberry Stadium on Saturday, October 19th. The Lumberjacks make their way to Thibodaux on Saturday, November 2nd.

