Why Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker vital to setting tone for Bears' rebuild

Rebuilding Blocks: Why Gordon, Brisker key to Bears' future plans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Editor's note: In the lead-up to training camp, NBC Sports Chicago will be breaking down eight players who can use the 2022 season to cement themselves as an integral piece of the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus rebuild. This is Part Two of the Rebuilding Blocks series. Check out Part One here.

Hitting on draft picks is the quickest way to jumpstart a rebuild. It's a new regime's first opportunity to put their imprint on the roster.

For Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles, that meant selecting two ball-hawking defensive backs with the Bears' first two draft picks in April.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker were taken nine picks apart in the second round and will serve as the foundation for the "new Bears."

There's a clear reason Eberflus and Poles prioritized rebuilding the secondary in their first offseason at the helm in Chicago.

The Bears' vaunted defense has fallen off over the past three seasons, dropping to 22nd in scoring defense last year. The secondary play was a massive part of the Bears' defensive issues last year.

It ranked dead last in passer rating against (103.3), was tied for 30th in touchdown passes allowed at 31, and nabbed just eight interceptions.

Part of the reason the Bears brought in Eberflus was to fix that side of the ball. So it should be no surprise that his first two draft picks are defensive backs with rare skills for taking the ball away.

"Turnovers," linebacker Nicholas Morrow said about his first impressions of the rookies. "Shoot, Kyler's first day on the job, he had two picks, and Brisker punched the ball out as well, and he punched the ball out again yesterday. They do a good job of finding the football, punching it out, getting it out. They're on the game plan. They're in the right spots.

"And they'll just get better, man. It's early. Still got to get some technique and all that stuff, and that'll come. It's just part of being a rookie and learning the system. But early on, they are getting the ball out, so that's always a plus."

Story continues

Gordon's sticky coverage, athleticism, and movement ability had Poles and Eberflus jumping to draft him as he slid down the board.

"Sometimes guys just have a natural ability with that," cornerbacks coach James Rowe said of Gordon. "I thought Kenny Moore was a guy that had a natural ability with that. Obviously, he has good ball skills, and he finds himself in good position enough to be able to look back and locate the quarterback and locate the ball to be able to put himself in those positions and make those plays."

Gordon was the definition of lockdown during his time at the University of Washington, which has become an NFL cornerback factory in recent years. Gordon didn't allow a touchdown in three seasons at Washington and surrendered only a 50 percent completion rate and a 47.3 passer rating last season, per Pro Football Focus.

While Gordon didn't participate in the final media viewing session of OTAs or mandatory minicamp, the No. 39 overall pick opened eyes when he was on the field early in the offseason program.

"Kyler's been lighting it up the last two days," Eberflus said after the Bears' second OTA practice. "I'll just tell you that. The guy's got tremendous ball skills. He's been playing the defense the right way, and we're very impressed with him. I'll just tell you that. And he's doing a good job the first two days.

"We'll see where it goes. He's young. He's got a lot to learn, but we're excited with where he is with his ball-hawking skills. No question."

As for Brisker, the Penn State product's willingness to play down in the box should free up former Pro-Bowl safety Eddie Jackson to do what he does best – read, react, and cause havoc in the back end.

While Gordon's movement skills have wowed Bears coaches, Brisker has impressed with his penchant for getting the ball on the ground via the Peanut Punch.

"Maybe his punch is a little bit heavier than most cause we ask everybody to punch the ball on every play," Rowe said. "I probably would hate to get in a fight with him. No, he just has a knack for it right now, and it's something we all teach, obviously, the Peanut Punch. So, he just got a specialty."

Gordon and Brisker were the prize selections of Eberflus and Poles' first draft for the Bears. That's a special designation. Their growth and production this season can help set the tone for the direction of the Eberflus-Poles regime.

If they are who the Bears think they are, they'll create what could end up being a dynamic secondary with Jackson and cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

But if they struggle, the Bears still will have holes to fill in the secondary, and the questions about Poles and Eberflus' draft track record will begin before they have even had a first-round pick.