Why Kyle Turley believes Chiefs have edge over 49ers in Super Bowl 54

MIAMI, Fla. -- Every single aspect of Super Bowl LIV has been dissected ad nauseam by now.

The Kansas City Chiefs' explosive offense vs. the 49ers' vaunted defense. Tyrann Mathieu and the rebuilt Chiefs' D vs. Kyle Shanahan's run-it-down your throat offense.

So, who has the edge? If you ask former NFL offensive lineman Kyle Turley, that's not a hard question at all.

"Chiefs, Chiefs all the way," Turley told NBC Sports Bay Area on Radio Row on Wednesday. "Because they've proven it. They've proven it not only in getting to the Super Bowl but because they've overcome such adversity. The last two games, to come back from the deficits they've been in, the position they've placed themselves in where everyone thought, 'Oh, here we go we're losing again. Another 50 years, you know?'

"Nah, they've been turning it around and showing unbelievable character. And, the talent they have on that offense, which is just lethal, it's going to be a task for the Niners -- and Andy Reid's experience -- to overcome."

For the 49ers to have a chance of winning, Turley believes general manager John Lynch's presence will be key.

"For the Niners to win, and I hope that they don't hear this, John Lynch needs to be on the sidelines, not up in a booth," Turley. "Because there's that energy and trust and knowledge, that look in your eye of knowing what is happening, how to get there, make it happen. Guys like him have been there. Andy Reid's been there, he can relay that experience to his team.

"And there's a lot of guys with the Niners, but they've got to see that and they've got it in their player's eyes. I see it truly, that there is a confidence level that is above the Niners. They are happy to be here, they've earned it, they've done unbelievable things and accomplished putting a great team together to be here, but the Chiefs are showing this unbelievable grit and attitude that I just love and think will be the difference in the game."

Perhaps if the 49ers are facing a halftime deficit, Lynch will come down and rally the troops with a story of past glory.

But in all likelihood, Super Bowl LIV will be decided by whether or not the 49ers can keep reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes from extending plays with his legs and hitting explosive plays downfield.

If they can slow Mahomes, they'll likely be bringing the franchise's sixth Lombardi Trophy back to the Bay.

