Why Kyle Shanahan told 49ers they're not celebrating after win vs. Falcons

A critical 31-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday improved the 49ers’ playoff odds significantly.

Had they lost, their chances of making it to the postseason would have dropped to 31 percent.

Those odds now are 88 percent after the win.

After starting the season with a 3-5 record, San Francisco found its rhythm again and has won five of its last six games.

But even after the statement win over the Falcons, head coach Kyle Shanahan said it’s no time to celebrate.

Kyle Juszczyk shared that Kyle Shanahan told the team that they arenâ€™t celebrating tonight because of the quick turnaround.



Juszczyk said the team will focus on the Titans now and will hopefully be able to celebrate on Thursday. — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) December 20, 2021

Kyle Juszczyk told reporters after the win that Shanahan wants the team to be ready for the next game.

And for the 49ers -- that’s on Thursday against the 9-5 Tennessee Titans.

With such a short turnaround, the Niners will have to wait until Thursday to celebrate if victorious in primetime.

