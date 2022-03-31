Why Kyle Shanahan sees OTAs as Trey Lance's most critical time yet

Shanahan sees OTAs as most critical time for Lance's progress originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Kyle Shanahan believes Trey Lance’s most important practices since being drafted by the 49ers are on the horizon.

The 49ers head coach shared that the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft is diligently preparing for the upcoming offseason program while in Southern California. Lance, who will be getting all of the first-team reps during organized team activities (OTAs) has his work cut out for him.

The challenge for the second-year signal-caller is making the most of the short practice time before the team breaks for the summer. Shanahan and Lance will only have nine practices together and then will not be able to work on a field together again until training camp at the end of July.

“When you’re away it’s just about preparing to come back and compete,” Shanahan said on Tuesday while at the NFL Annual Meetings. “It’s the hardest thing about football. That’s why the off-season is so important because you can’t practice football.”

Shanahan used the example of basketball. During the offseason, NBA players can go play in a pick-up game at a local court. Football players do not have the same luxury. They can stay in shape and practice the skills that will help them on the field but they can’t actually practice playing the game.

“NFL players that need to practice the sport to get better, and there’s not much time provided for that,” Shanahan said. “Trey is preparing hard for these nine OTA days. That when he can come back, that he can get the most out of the nine practices you are allowed to do with them because that is how you get better.”

The head coach is not worried about the 21-year old’s focus but does want to make sure Lance takes advantage of every rep he can during OTAs. Even if Jimmy Garoppolo still is on the roster, surgery on the veteran’s throwing shoulder will prevent him from participating in team activities until July at the earliest.

OTAs will be Lance’s time to get valuable experience through reps on the field with the first team. Shanahan is looking forward to seeing how the sophomore quarterback will progress.

“He is always working on staying in shape, trying to develop everything, but that’s kind of what you do on your own,” Shanahan said. “And then when you come to play football it’s, ‘alright now it’s time to practice and hopefully I’ve done everything in the off-season that allows me for this moment.'"

Lance is not alone in Southern California. Shanahan reported that Brandon Aiyuk and Nate Sudfeld are among the several players that have gathered to work together prior to OTAs.

