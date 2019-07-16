49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has been moving along in his rehab from the torn ACL he suffered in Week 3 of the 2018 season.

So, toward the end of minicamp, head coach Kyle Shanahan wanted to get his quarterback a rep or two in 11-on-11s. Shanahan's instructions to his defensive line were to stand still with their hands up and to not touch the franchise quarterback.

Shanahan's orders were heard, but the instincts of his defense took over and the head coach had to jump in to avoid catastrophe.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"The animals that they are, why we love them, they couldn't help it," Shanahan told ESPN's Nick Wagoner about his defensive line during the drill. "I saw it, so I stopped it. I wasn't going to mess with it."

After the minor heart attack, Shanahan was able to laugh it off.

"I liked it, after I got over it," Shanahan said.

Exhale, Niners fans.

[RELATED: These three players are most important to 49ers' success in 2019]

Garoppolo has proclaimed himself "good to go" as training camp approaches, but hopefully, the 49ers' defensive line gets the memo during the next drill.

Why Kyle Shanahan had to abort rep with Jimmy Garoppolo at 49ers minicamp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area