Why Kyle Shanahan is glad 49ers-Eagles 2023 NFL game isn't in Week 1

While 49ers fans have to wait until early December to watch their team get another shot at the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan is perfectly OK with the NFL scheduling the marquee game that late in the 2023 season.

While speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco and Laura Britt at the Dwight Clark Legacy Series event on Wednesday night, Shanahan was asked about playing the Eagles in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL Season.

"I'm good with it," Shanahan said. "I don't really look past Week 1. So I'm waiting for that first week, which I may or may not know. And, once I see that, that's all you plan for and then after that, you deal with it. Now I am glad we're not playing Philly Week 1. I want to play him at a better time. I want to make sure our whole team is right there.

"And I don't like going back to Philly again. My wife's bitter about it a little bit. She didn't like her fan experience in the stands. So she's not going this time. But we felt like we didn't get to do it last time and I'm ready to go back again."

The 49ers lost 31-7 to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 29, with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy sustaining a torn UCL in his right elbow, derailing San Francisco's chances of advancing to the Super Bowl.

With Purdy's injury in mind, Shanahan doesn't know if the Iowa State product will be ready for the season-opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 10. So giving the 49ers more than three months to get ready for the Eagles on Dec. 3 is an ideal situation for San Francisco.

The 49ers got off to a slow start to the 2022 season, dropping two of their first three games before bouncing back to finish with a 13-4 record heading into the NFL playoffs.

If the NFL had scheduled the 49ers-Eagles game early in the upcoming season, it might not be an accurate representation of either team as they work to build identities and chemistry.

By December, everyone should know exactly who the 49ers and Eagles are, potentially setting up for a titanic clash of NFC contenders.

