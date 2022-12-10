Why Kyle Shanahan felt 'alone' after Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending injury

Why Shanahan felt 'alone' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When the 49ers first found out that veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had broken his foot against the Miami Dolphins, his teammates understandably were devasted by the news.

However, because 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan knew before everyone else how bad the injury was, he had a different reaction than most.

"I kind of felt a little alone for two-and-a-half quarters, me knowing he was done and that was one thing going through that game," Shanahan told 49ers broadcaster Greg Papa on the latest episode of "49ers Game Plan." "... I'm just thinking the whole time, 'When this game ends, I got to go in there and tell them about Jimmy, not going to be here for the rest of the year.' "

Shanahan added that he didn't know Garoppolo was hurt at first, as the former was getting ready to watch kicker Robbie Gould attempt a field goal.

It only was after Garoppolo went to the medical tent due to ankle discomfort that Shanahan knew something was up.

"Then the trainer comes and tells me, 'Hey, they got to take him in for an x-ray,' " Shanahan recalled to Papa. "So then I try to move on, go with the game. But they come back to me later that quarter and tell me he's not returning."

Once the 49ers coach understood that Garoppolo's injury was worse than expected, Shanahan pressed the trainer for answers.

"And I go, 'What's the deal?' He's probably going to need surgery, he's probably going to miss the year," Shanahan said. "And so that's when I hear, in the second quarter."

With Garoppolo being the second quarterback Shanahan has seen being carted off the field this season, the 49ers coach said the 30-year-old's situation differs from that of Trey Lance's in that when Lance's injury occurred, the players and the fans in the stadium knew that the 23-year-old's season was over.

Story continues

In Garoppolo's case, there was hope that the injury was minor when it first happened.

"I think a lot of people were still assuming that Jimmy might miss one or two weeks, they're not quite sure," Shanahan continued.

In a recent development since Garoppolo's foot injury, the veteran quarterback has an outside chance of returning at some point deep into the 49ers' potential playoff run.

Regardless, Shanahan has to be glad that Garoppolo's injury was not worse.

