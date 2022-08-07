Why Kyle Shanahan enjoys throwing penalty flags at 49ers training camp

Why Shanahan enjoys throwing penalty flags at 49ers camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' coaching staff is preparing the team for all situations.

Speaking with reporters on Saturday prior to practice, head coach Kyle Shanahan made it known that he deliberately was throwing out penalty flags.

"It's fun to call holding penalties on people who don't hold to watch them get very sensitive about it," Shanahan said with a slight smile. He continued to say that he called penalties on tight end George Kittle, quarterback Nate Sudfeld, and offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey.

Shanahan admitted that he specifically targeted players who he thought would be bothered by the penalties. Although it might seem uncouth for a coach to do this to his players, Shanahan preparing his players for any outcome is just him doing his due diligence.

By strengthening their mental toughness, the team can exceed expectations when the going gets tough. This especially is important so players don't resort to fighting when situations get too intense.

Having mental fortitude is critical in winning close games -- especially with the lofty goals the team has -- and ultimately will pay dividends when the 2022 NFL kicks off in about a month's time.

