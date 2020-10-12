Why Kyle Shanahan benched Jimmy Garoppolo for C.J. Beathard vs. Dolphins

Shanahan explains why 49ers turned to Beathard vs. Dolphins originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After a dismal performance in the first half, the 49ers benched quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, electing to bring in C.J. Beathard to play as the 49ers trailed the Miami Dolphins 30-7 after two quarters. Garoppolo had missed the 49ers’ last two and a half games after spraining his ankle in Week 2, but coach Kyle Shanahan apparently was confident enough in his health leading up to Sunday to give him the start..

Jimmy G completed just seven of his 17 pass attempts for 77 yards, tossing two interceptions against a Dolphins defense ranked among the worst units in the NFL against the pass. Shanahan said at the half he was pulling Garoppolo to “protect” the QB. Following the 43-17 loss, the head coach defended his decision to yank Garoppolo in favor of Beathard.

Kyle Shanahan explains his decision to take out Jimmy G for the second half. pic.twitter.com/1tk49AwG02 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 11, 2020

“The way the whole game was going,” Shanahan told reporters. “Just kind of watching how we were playing as a whole, how he was playing, you could tell he was affected by his ankle. You can ask him more when he gets in, but I know he doesn’t normally throw the ball that way, and I think he was struggling a little bit because of it. The way the game was going, I wasn’t going to keep putting him in those positions and knowing we were going to have to throw it a lot to come back.”

Garoppolo clearly wasn’t himself, and that showed on the field. Beathard completed nine of his 18 attempts for 94 yards, including a 19-yard strike to Kendrick Bourne for the 49ers' lone passing touchdown on the day.

It remains to be seen who Shanahan will choose to start in Week 6 when the 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams, but if Garoppolo isn’t at 100 percent, the 49ers’ struggles on the offensive line might not be ideal for a banged-up QB.

