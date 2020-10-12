Why Kyle Shanahan benched Jimmy Garoppolo for C.J. Beathard vs. Dolphins

Alex Didion

Shanahan explains why 49ers turned to Beathard vs. Dolphins originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After a dismal performance in the first half, the 49ers benched quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, electing to bring in C.J. Beathard to play as the 49ers trailed the Miami Dolphins 30-7 after two quarters. Garoppolo had missed the 49ers’ last two and a half games after spraining his ankle in Week 2, but coach Kyle Shanahan apparently was confident enough in his health leading up to Sunday to give him the start..

Jimmy G completed just seven of his 17 pass attempts for 77 yards, tossing two interceptions against a Dolphins defense ranked among the worst units in the NFL against the pass. Shanahan said at the half he was pulling Garoppolo to “protect” the QB. Following the 43-17 loss, the head coach defended his decision to yank Garoppolo in favor of Beathard.

“The way the whole game was going,” Shanahan told reporters. “Just kind of watching how we were playing as a whole, how he was playing, you could tell he was affected by his ankle. You can ask him more when he gets in, but I know he doesn’t normally throw the ball that way, and I think he was struggling a little bit because of it. The way the game was going, I wasn’t going to keep putting him in those positions and knowing we were going to have to throw it a lot to come back.”

RELATED: What we learned from 49ers' embarrassing loss to Dolphins

Garoppolo clearly wasn’t himself, and that showed on the field. Beathard completed nine of his 18 attempts for 94 yards, including a 19-yard strike to Kendrick Bourne for the 49ers' lone passing touchdown on the day.

It remains to be seen who Shanahan will choose to start in Week 6 when the 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams, but if Garoppolo isn’t at 100 percent, the 49ers’ struggles on the offensive line might not be ideal for a banged-up QB.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast