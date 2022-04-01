Why Kyle Shanahan believes 49ers improved during NFL offseason

Why Shanahan truly believes 49ers improved during offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Other than the obvious, the first couple weeks of the 49ers’ offseason have gone just about as anticipated.

“I know the surgery was as surprise, so that was different,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said this week at the NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida.

The 49ers expected to be able to collect another pick in the 2022 NFL Draft with a trade. But that was before they learned veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo decided to undergo surgery on his throwing shoulder.

With a four-month rehabilitation awaiting him after his surgery on March 8, Garoppolo's trade market quickly dried up.

Despite Garoppolo remaining on the 49ers' roster, Shanahan said he likes the moves that have been made. When asked if he believes the team is better since the offseason began, Shanahan answered, "Yeah, I do."

In the days leading up to the start of the free-agent signing period, the 49ers abandoned all hope of being able to re-sign guard Laken Tomlinson and defensive tackle D.J. Jones.

The 49ers turned their attention to acquiring one of the top cornerbacks, and they struck with the signing of Charvarius Ward, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Personally, I thought we really needed to get a corner. That was our No. 1 need, and we got that,” Shanahan said. “That’s what I was real happy with.”

The 49ers pinpointed Ward because of his size, man coverage skills, tackling ability and the continued improvements he showed during his first four NFL seasons. The sides agreed to a three-year, $40.5 million contract.

“I just liked how he played bump coverage the most,” Shanahan said. “They put him on an island a lot. He’s got extreme long arms. He never panics. He’s got very quick feet, stays on top of guys.

“They put him in some positions where a lot of guys would back up and play a little timid. And I never saw him change. I liked his style, and getting to meet the guy, I feel real happy that he’s a 49er.”

Ward joins a group of cornerbacks that includes Emmanuel Moseley, Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir.

Shanahan is optimistic young players at key positions will make leaps in production this season, including on the other side of the ball. He said he believes the 49ers’ group of wide receivers — Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings — will continue to build on their strong finishes to last season.

The 49ers made some additions on special teams for new coordinator Brian Schneider. The club signed return man/receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, linebacker Oren Burks and safety George Odum to help in the kicking game.

“I thought we needed to improve in special teams, and we got three special teams players who also will contribute on offense and defense, too, which is very important to me,” Shanahan said. “And (I’m) very excited about that.”

Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw and Azeez Al-Shaair give the 49ers three ascending linebackers that Shanahan rates with any group in the NFL.

The departures of Jones and Tomlinson hit hard, but Shanahan believes steps were taken in previous drafts with the selections of defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and guard Aaron Banks to compensate for those losses.

“I think our defensive line has some really good players, but I think we’re always going to win with strength in numbers,” Shanahan said. “We lost a really good offensive lineman, but we also drafted a guy last year in the second round understanding that could happen when the money gets that way.

“I think everything has gone how we expected it to. I hope we have better luck in the offseason with healthy and nobody gets hurt in OTAs and just keep trying to get better and practicing.”

49ers offseason:

ADDITIONS

CB Charvarius Ward (KC): 3 years/$40.5 million

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (PIT): 2 years/$10 million

DB George Odum (IND): 3 years/$9.5 million

LB Oren Burks (GB): 2 years/$5 million

DT Hassan Ridgeway (PHI): 1 year/$1.8 million

DE Kerry Hyder Jr. (SEA): 1 year/$1.5 million

SUBTRACTIONS

G Laken Tomlinson (NYJ): 3 years/$40 million

DT D.J. Jones (DEN): 3 years/$30 million

DL Arden Key (JAX): 1 year/$4 million

CB K’Waun Williams (DEN): 2 years/$7 million

OL Tom Compton (DEN): 1 year/$2.25 million

RB Raheem Mostert (MIA): 1 year/$2.125 million

DL Kentavius Street (NO): 1 year/$1.265 million

RB Trenton Cannon (TEN): 1 year/$1.05 million

WR Trent Sherfield (MIA): 1 year/$1.05 million

WR Richie James (NYG): 1 year/$1.065 million

RE-SIGNED/EXTENSIONS

QB Nate Sudfeld: 1 year/$2 million

CB Dontae Johnson: 1 year/$1.12 million

DL Jordan Willis: 1 year/$1.1 million

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.: 1 year/$1.085 million

DL Maurice Hurst: 1 year/$1.035 million

TE Ross Dwelley: 1 year/$1.035 million

DL Kevin Givens: 1 year/$895,000

RB JaMycal Hasty: 1 year/$895,000

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles: 1 year/$895,000

C Jake Brendel: 1 year/$1.035 million

OL Colton McKivitz: 1 year/$895,000

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

LB Azeez Al-Shaair: 1 year/$3.986 million (second round)

OL Daniel Brunskill: 1 year/$2.433 million (right of first refusal)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

CB Jason Verrett

CB Josh Norman

LB Marcell Harris

WR Mohamed Sanu

S Jaquiski Tartt

S Tavon Wilson

WR Travis Benjamin

