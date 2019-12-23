Why Kyle Shanahan believes 49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon will 'redeem himself'

Coach Kyle Shanahan heard something Sunday from 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon that gave him a little more confidence in the third-year pro.

"I saw him this morning," Shanahan said on a conference call with Bay Area reporters. "He wasn't happy with how he played. He knows he can play better. And I feel very confident with him recognizing that even before we watched the tape, that he'll come out firing next week and be ready to redeem himself."

In the 49ers' 34-31 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night, Witherspoon started at right cornerback. He yielded three catches for 58 yards, according to Pro Football Focus, including touchdown passes of 10 yards to Brandin Cooks and 22 yards to Cooper Kupp.

"I'm all right with Ahkello," Shanahan said. "I think Ahkello, he can definitely play better. But they got him on a bootleg. It wasn't man-to-man coverage, he just needed to squeeze something, and he was a little bit late to do it. And they got him on two man-to-man crossing routes."

Witherspoon has put together a solid season. He has started seven of the nine games in which he appeared. Witherspoon was sidelined earlier in the season with a foot injury. Emmanuel Moseley stepped in and played well as his replacement.

Shanahan said he is not considering making a change with the 49ers getting set to enter their biggest game of the season Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17.

If the 49ers win, they will earn the NFC West title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. If the 49ers lose, they will be a wild-card team and the No. 5 seed.

"Ahkello's done some good things," Shanahan said. "I think he'll play better next week."

