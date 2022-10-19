Why Kyle Shanahan begrudgingly watches 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl film

Shanahan begrudgingly recounts Super Bowl LIV before Chiefs tilt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- No matter how many times 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan re-watches it, the ending never changes.

The 49ers let a 10-point fourth-quarter lead slip away in Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs.

What is the one thing that pops into Shanahan's mind when thinking about it?

“That we lost,” he told reporters after 49ers practice on Wednesday.

The 49ers play Kansas City on Sunday in Week 7 at Levi’s Stadium in the first matchup between teams that squared off in the Super Bowl in Miami.

San Francisco led 30-20 midway through the fourth quarter. And while the offense was held scoreless, the 49ers’ highly touted defense surrendered three touchdowns in the final 6:13 of the game.

“I love thinking of our team that year,” Shanahan said of his 2019 team, which finished the regular season with a 13-3 record and cruised to 17-point playoff victories over Minnesota and Green Bay.

“I felt like that year we had the best team in football, but we ended up being the second-best because we didn't get it done in the end.”

Shanahan said he had not re-watched the game “for a while,” but this week he has been forced to watch it in order to get prepared for Sunday’s game against Andy Reid’s team.

“I don't like watching it, but this week it wasn't about that,” Shanahan said. “I had to watch it for schematic reasons and what our history is together.”

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named MVP of the Super Bowl after completing 26 of 42 pass attempts for 286 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Shanahan said Mahomes has not changed much since that game -- other than gaining more than two years of experience.

“He was unbelievable then and he is unbelievable now,” Shanahan said.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast