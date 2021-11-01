Why Kyle Shanahan asked John Lynch to address 49ers before Bears game

Why Shanahan asked Lynch to address 49ers before Bears game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Coach Kyle Shanahan on Saturday night called on the man he trusted enough to bring with him to the 49ers as general manager 4 1/2 years ago.

The 49ers entered Week 8 on a four-game losing streak. The club needed something that had been missing.

Shanahan expected some words from general manager John Lynch on the eve of the game would provide a spark.

“I asked him to do it, hoping it would be good, and it was even better than expected,” Shanahan said on Monday, one day after the 49ers’ 33-22 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Shanahan said he has asked Lynch from time to time to speak to the team. He trusted Lynch to deliver a message that needed to be heard.

“He addressed every player, every position, and what he thought about guys,” Shanahan said. “And he kept it real with a bunch of people, the good and the bad.

“Hearing him talk, I think he fired us up, and gave guys a lot of perspective.”

In addition to being responsible for acquiring a large percentage of the players in the meeting room Saturday night at the JW Marriott in Chicago, Lynch also has the credibility of being a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and a Super Bowl-winning player.

“John does a great job when he talks to the guys, and any time you can have a guy who’s a general manager talk that also is a Hall of Famer and played the way he did, I think it goes a long way,” Shanahan said.

Following Sunday’s game, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa told Keiana Martin of 49ers.com about Lynch’s speech.

“John Lynch gave us a speech yesterday and we came out and delivered,” Bosa said. “We needed this one bad, and we got it.

“There were definitely a lot of messages, and it all comes down to coming out here and playing.”

