Why Kyle Long wants to see 49ers sign Tom Brady in NFL free agency

Should he decide to leave the New England Patriots in NFL free agency, Tom Brady will have no shortage of options of where to suit up for the 2020 season.

The six-time Super Bowl champion will be 43 when the season begins, but Father Time hasn't gotten the best of him yet. Given the right situation in which he's surrounded by a stout line and dynamic playmakers, Brady can put up elite numbers and lead another team -- should he choose to leave New England -- to the Super Bowl.

While the Raiders, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears are the teams commonly thrown around as landing spots for Brady, former NFL offensive lineman Kyle Long wants to see TB12 head to a different team out west -- the 49ers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I think this will drive people crazy," Long said on "NFL Total Access." "I know people like to talk during the offseason and one name I've thought about is a guy named Tom Brady and the team called the San Francisco 49ers. It would be something where we would find out if the 49ers are really in love with Jimmy Garoppolo, and I think Tom Brady has earned the right to select a turn-key organization that is one quarterback away from the Super Bowl. Who better than the 49ers? He's a hometown kid. He grew up idolizing Joe Montana."

Long isn't the first person to float the idea of Brady ending his career with the team he grew up cheering for. Kyle's brother, Chris, who played with Brady in New England has said the 49ers might be the only team the legendary quarterback would leave the Patriots for. Of course, Chris said that before Garoppolo led the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV, a game they appeared to have won before suffering a monumental collapse in the final eight minutes against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

On the biggest stage, Garoppolo had moments of greatness mixed with cringe-worthy mistakes. There was the first-quarter interception that set up a Chiefs field goal. After that, Garoppolo was the picture of efficiency, carving up Kansas City's defense during the second and third quarter as the 49ers took a 20-10 lead.

Story continues

But with the 49ers trailing late in the fourth quarter, Garoppolo had Emmanuel Sanders open for the would-be go-ahead touchdown, but he overthrew him so badly that Sanders didn't even have a chance to make a play on the ball.

[RELATED: 49ers need to add more receivers around Deebo in offseason]

The 49ers have one of the NFL's top defenses, an offensive innovator in head coach Kyle Shanahan and the best tight end in the game in George Kittle. If San Francisco wasn't already piloted by Brady's former backup they would be the ideal landing spot for the free-agent signal-caller.

But if Brady goes anywhere this offseason, it won't be to San Francisco. The 49ers are Jimmy Garoppolo's team for better or worse.

Why Kyle Long wants to see 49ers sign Tom Brady in NFL free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area