Why Kyle Juszczyk's wife was upset with 49ers' Matt Breida on Sunday

SANTA CLARA -- Fullback Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, was watching the 49ers' game Sunday on a flight from New York to the Bay Area when she saw her husband sustain an injury after catching a short pass in the fourth quarter.

"Immediately when I went down, she started crying," Juszczyk said. "And, then, when I got up ... "

When Juszczyk got up following the penalized hit from New Orleans Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Kristin saw something on the screen that made her direct her emotions toward 49ers running back Matt Breida.

"Oh, my, God, my wife freaked out," Juszczyk said, laughing.

"When I got up, Breida hit me on the head, and she's like, ‘I could f--king kill you, Breida!' Classic."

Breida was shown on live TV patting Juszczyk on his helmet several times as the 49ers' fullback left the field en route to the medical tent for a mandatory concussion evaluation.

Inside the tent, Juszczyk was asked questions and tested for eye movement and stability. He did not experience any concussion symptoms and returned to the game.

"Luckily, my head was OK, so it didn't matter," Juszczyk said of his Breida's ill-advised gesture of support.

Immediately after absorbing the hit, Juszczyk grabbed at his helmet with both hands.

"Honestly, it just kind of scared me," he said. "You take that hit, and it did hurt my neck. So I just reached back there."

Juszczyk said he still feels as if he was in a car accident, but his neck is feeling better due to a lot of treatment, including acupuncture. He was a full participant in the 49ers' practice on Wednesday.

