Why Kwon Alexander's fiery presence is so important to 49ers' success

SANTA CLARA -- A key piece of the 49ers' defense returned to practice ahead of the team's divisional-round game on Saturday, but what Kwon Alexander does on the field might not be the most important thing he does.

Nick Bosa recently called Alexander the MVP of the team because of the energy he consistently brings to the field. While it is a huge influence on his teammates, the veteran linebacker said it just comes naturally.

"It's very important to me," Alexander explained. "It's really just me, you know, I can't be nobody else but myself. I just go out there and do what I do best and try to help everybody else out. Bring everybody else out their shell because a lot of people be in their shell and once they get their confidence, they'll be able to just have fun with it."

Alexander returned to practice this week for the first time since being placed on injured reserve after Week 9 with a torn pectoral muscle. His attitude and presence is valued by defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

"Having Kwon is exciting," Saleh said. "He brings a lot of juice, a lot of energy. Even in practice, if there's a lull in practice, he's the first to speak up to get guys going.

"From a coach's view, it's very beneficial to have a guy who, regardless whether it's bad or good, his voice is projecting positive energy and trying to get people rolling. To have Kwon, aside from the player, just from the juice and the energy he brings and what he does for everybody around him, is really priceless."

Alexander admits his fiery attitude was influenced by former Buccaneers teammate Lavonte David. While Alexander has been competitive his whole life, playing alongside David left its mark.

"Just experience really and playing with Lavonte David in Tampa," Alexander said. "He was very vocal on the field, very smart. So that made me catch on to him. Learning from him a lot. Being vocal, trying to be smart and just help everybody else out."

Alexander remains positive about his return especially after watching J.J. Watt play in the Texans' wild-card win. Watt tore his pectoral muscle just a few days prior to Alexander's injury and had a successful game with one sack, one tackle for a loss and two quarterback hits.

"Very encouraging," Alexander said of Watt. "It's a blessing for him and god. He went out there and made some big plays and I can't wait to get out there myself and just to get that feeling back again. Top off to J.J., man.

"Knowing him, I already know he's feeling legendary. He's a great player. He works hard so knowing him, going back out there was easy for him."

Alexander is confident he is ready to play after sitting out eight regular-season games. He reports that his teammates are ready as well.

"We turning up all day," he said. "We up. We piped up all day."

