Why Kwity Paye still has powerful motivation to reach the ceiling Colts see in him

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts pass rusher Kwity Paye is always thinking about how he can get better.

Always watching film. Always coming up with ideas for moves, trying them out on the practice field, keeping the work going while he’s walking around the house. Paye slips past his girlfriend in the kitchen with a finesse move, swims past the corner to the living room to streamline his movement.

The Colts have invested a lot in Paye.

A first-round draft pick in 2021, 43 starts, 1,885 snaps at defensive end over the past three years. Two weeks ago, Indianapolis picked up the fifth-year option on Paye’s contract, investing a fully-guaranteed $13.4 million into the development of a player still reaching for his ceiling.

“To me, it’s just been more motivation,” Paye said. “They’re giving me more opportunities to just add to the team, and just contribute to winning. … I’ve been improving every single year, so I’ve just got to keep doing that and show the team why I’m supposed to be here.”

Paye still has something to prove.

Picking up his fifth-year option might seem like a pricy decision, but it is ultimately only a commitment for one extra year, a commitment that gives Indianapolis another year to decide if it’s going to make the ultimate investment in Paye.

A lucrative contract extension.

The kind that makes a player a cornerstone.

“There is another level for him,” defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. “You can just feel with Kwity, like we said with rushers, sometimes it can take some time.”

Paye has already proven he’s an NFL starter.

Physical and talented against the run, Paye has increased his tackle and sack numbers in each of his three seasons, posting career highs of 52 tackles and 8.5 sacks last season as part of a Colts defense that produced 51 sacks, the most the franchise has produced in the 40 years since the Colts moved to Indianapolis.

"He had what, 8.5 sacks last year, plays the crap out of the run, he’s a great teammate," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said. "We like Kwity a lot.”

But there is a difference between solid starter and difference-maker, and for Paye, it’s in the pass rush. While his tackle and sack numbers have risen, Paye still has not established himself as a dominant edge rusher; his pressures, quarterback hits and tackles-for-loss all dipped last season.

Indianapolis used its first-round pick this spring to draft a more natural edge rusher, Laiatu Latu, in an effort to finally add the speed element off the edge that the Colts have long been lacking. Initially, the Colts hoped Paye might develop into that player, given his athletic traits, but the way he’s played through three seasons indicate Paye is more of an all-around player than a pure edge rusher.

That doesn’t mean he’s hit his ceiling.

Maximizing Paye’s potential as a pass rusher remains the goal.

Even if the Colts are right about Latu and the rookie develops into the team’s No. 1 edge rusher, Indianapolis could still use a more dominant version of Paye out of the “Big End” position in Bradley’s defense to take the pass rush to the next level.

Paye knows it.

When he looks at the way he’s played the past three seasons, Paye is proud of his production, but he also finds himself lamenting the missed opportunities.

“There are times where I watch film, and I’ll be close to a sack, but I didn’t turn my hips, I didn’t finish through, I didn’t rip through,” Paye said. “There’s some times where I’ll leave my trail arm behind and it’ll give the o-line a chance to hold me up. It’s really just finishing all my moves.”

For that reason, Paye’s focus this offseason is on producing more big plays.

He’s already proven he can handle the dirty work. Now, it’s time to produce more highlights.

“Improving my numbers any way I can, in every aspect of my game,” Paye said. “More tackles, more TFLs, more sacks, strip-sacks. Anything I can do to help the team close out games and win.”

Paye didn’t say anything about a long-term contract after the Colts picked up his option.

But this is a big season for the former first-round pick.

If Paye starts making more of the plays he wants to make, the plays the Colts need, then he could be in line for a long-term extension next offseason, the reward Indianapolis has proven it will grant core players to keep from reaching free agency.

Paye could be one of those players.

He has to put it all together.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Why Kwity Paye remains motivated to reach ceiling Colts see in him