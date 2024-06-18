Why Krukow loved Doval's angry cooler spike in Giants' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Closer Camilo Doval took out his frustration on a cooler in the Giants dugout late in their 13-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday at Oracle Park, and broadcaster Mike Krukow didn't have any issues with what transpired.

“That was great, I loved it," Krukow said on KNBR's "Murph and Markus" on Monday. "Be pissed off, get out there [and throw stuff]. Everybody in that dugout loved it too because they knew he learned a lesson. You’re frustrated, you got embarrassed in front of 41,000, I had no problem with that [throwing the cooler], I had no problem with that at all.

"In fact, I think that he let out a little bit of steam, let everybody know he was mad about it. He was a pouty three-year-old kid, and he acted like it, completely, even when he got back in the dugout. Get it off your chest, move on, you’ve got a lot of baseball left.”

Camilo Doval was NOT happy after his rough outing today 😬 pic.twitter.com/xDGVQg0fv2 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 16, 2024

Doval, who was an All-Star last season, has struggled mightily this season, posting a 4.71 ERA in 30 appearances.

In Sunday's win, Doval allowed four hits, four earned runs and two walks on 29 pitches in 1/3 of an inning. He hadn't pitched since June 12, so manager Bob Melvin was attempting to keep his star reliever fresh.

After being removed from the game by Melvin, Doval spiked a cooler, threw his glove and yelled out an expletive as he headed down the stairs to the Giants clubhouse.

Doval didn't have to wait long to make amends, as he recorded the save in the Giants' thrilling 7-6 comeback win over the Chicago Cubs on Monday night at Wrigley Field. He pitched a scoreless inning and needed just 11 pitches to retire Patrick Wisdom, David Bote and Cody Bellinger in order.

Doval's moment of anger might have been just what he needed to turn his season around.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast