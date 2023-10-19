Why Kristaps Porzingis may be key to the Boston Celtics’ title hopes

The Boston Celtics, a storied franchise with a rich history in the NBA, are currently at a crossroads. While their ambitions have always been centered on championship glory, a pressing question lingers: do they have the frontcourt strength to realize this dream?

It is here that the Celtics face a dilemma, as key players like veteran forward Al Horford and star big man Kristaps Porzingis are not without their age and injury concerns, respectively. The latter, in particular, may be the most important part of Boston’s push for a title in 2023-24. Will the health of Kristaps Porzingis swing Celtics’ title chances in their campaign ahead?

The host of the Volume “3 Points” podcast Chris Mannix recently sat down with guest Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston’s “Celtics Talk” podcast to talk through the importance of Porzingis to Boston’s title aspirations.

Check it out in the clip embedded above.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire