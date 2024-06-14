Why Kristaps Porzingis coud suit up for the Boston Celtics in Game 4

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla told the media recently that star Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis has shown some improvement from one day to the next.

The Latvian center is reportedly fighting hard to play in Game 4 of the Celtics’ 2024 NBA Finals series vs. the Dallas Mavericks in what could very well be a closeout game. CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell reacted to Porzingis’ potential return, discussing the impact he could have on the Celtics’ performance and their chances of closing out the series Friday night.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire