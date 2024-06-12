Why Kristaps Porziņģis was ruled out for Game 3 of the NBA Finals

Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis was day-to-day after suffering a dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon in his left leg in game 2 of the NBA Finals. The Latvian star was ruled out ahead of game 3 of the NBA Finals due to the injury.

Porzingis’ career has been marred by injuries including the postseason where he missed 10 games after suffering a right calf injury agaisnt the Miami Heat in the Celtics first series of the playoffs.

Porzingis played well in his first two games back from injury in the NBA Finals proving to be a matchup problem for the Mavs on offense and displaying elite rim protection.

Mavs head coach Jason Kidd said the Celtics were still a dangerous team without Porzingis.

“Well I think the adjustment is no different than the Indiana series they didn’t have him. So I think they’re used to not having him,” said Kidd, “The adjustment with [Al] Horford or [Xavier] Tillman...there’s not a big adjustment. “