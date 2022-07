Associated Press

When Brian MacLellan declared his intention to change up the Washington Capitals' goaltending situation, the seasoned general manager knew he was joining a crowded market given how many teams already had the same need. “I jumped in,” MacLellan said. The goalie carousel kept spinning on the second day of the NHL draft, with MacLellan trading Vitek Vanecek to the New Jersey Devils and the Detroit Red Wings acquiring and signing Ville Husso from the St. Louis Blues.