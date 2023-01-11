Why Korey Foreman could hold the key to Alex Grinch’s success (or termination) at USC

Korey Foreman, one could reasonably argue, is the most important USC defensive player heading into the 2023 season.

Think about it.

Foreman was recruited by Donte Williams. He is connected to Clay Helton’s tenure and was retained by Alex Grinch. In 2022, he didn’t develop as fully as Grinch and Lincoln Riley would have hoped. He is an edge rusher. If he becomes a dynamic player at his particular position — in performance of his particular role — he becomes a huge value add for the Trojans. If he fails, he will represent a lot of wasted time and effort. He will become a minus, not a plus, on Donte Williams’ resume.

Foreman succeeding would validate Williams and Helton, but also Riley and Grinch. He would give USC depth and quality. He would bother the elite crop of quarterbacks which will play Pac-12 football in 2023.

Foreman succeeding knits together so many points of uncertainty for USC. Foreman failing would reflect poorly on past and current USC head coaches and defensive coaches. If he thrives, everyone wins, even those no longer attached to the program. Alex Grinch probably saves his job, which means USC wins at least 11 games and wins the Pac-12. If Foreman stumbles, everyone loses. Grinch’s player development reputation takes a severe, perhaps permanent, hit.

Korey Foreman is truly carrying an enormous weight heading into this very long offseason.

