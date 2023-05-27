Why the Knicks should trade Obi Toppin

Apr 2, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) reacts during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

When the Knicks drafted Obi Toppin eighth overall in 2020, many thought it was to one day have him supplant Julius Randle in the starting lineup. Three seasons and two All-NBA seasons from the southpaw and that thought is no longer worth entertaining.

Where does that leave Toppin, a dynamic athlete who has stepped up when necessary? Eternally backing up Randle, perhaps able to excel in a bigger role but not able to find one in this roster construction.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

This has been the awkward reality for multiple seasons now, one the Knicks have out of correcting as Toppin developed and Randle had up and down years. Perhaps this offseason is the time to finally move on from this predicament.

As it stands, neither party is making the most of the other. The Knicks have a lottery talent stapled to the bench and Toppin can’t fully flourish in this system and role.

New York has spent the majority of the Leon Rose era being in careful control of its assets and trying to maximize every lever available to them. An eighth overall pick is no small piece, yet Toppin remains a short-stint backup when he’d pay more dividends with more minutes or as a trade candidate.

So long as Randle is healthy and playing high level basketball, which has been his M.O., there’s simply no room for Toppin to break out. He’s repeatedly displayed poor defensive positioning, making a frontcourt combo with Randle situational at best.



Advertisement

Given how much more he’s shooting, he could theoretically get time at three as a big wing. This would probably go the same on D though.

Toppin has been professional and competitive throughout this pickle. He’s willing to do what the team asks of him, even if it means playing 15 minutes a night over his career and fewer total minutes for a lottery pick than only a handful of flameouts.



It’s unclear what he might want in an extension, or if he wants to remain a Knick in these circumstances. But New York can do themselves and him a favor with a trade this summer.

Toppin’s role has been to provide some instant offense by way of catch-and-shoot threes, off-ball movement and transition. A consistent, veteran three-and-D threat at that position probably wouldn’t let the Knicks miss him much.

Advertisement

They could acquire that, or another interesting prospect with more potential to grow, by trading Toppin instead of letting the charade continue. There are readymade packages out there if they’re to go down this path.

The Indiana Pacers have had their eye on Toppin, who could flourish running and running with Tyrese Haliburton. They also have three late first round picks this season and intriguing names in Chris Duarte, Oshae Brissett and Buddy Hield.

Toppin has been an awesome fan favorite and electric ball player for the blue and orange. But short of trading Randle, the Knicks have nothing left for him, and he needs another situation to take the next step in his career.