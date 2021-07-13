Why Knicks should trade for Cavaliers point guard Collin Sexton

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton celebrates his three-point basket in 2021

In what’s shaping up to be an active NBA summer, the latest name circling trade rumors is Collin Sexton, the 22-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers point guard. The Knicks, stocked with assets and hungry for talent upgrades, are naturally linked to these talks.

On Tuesday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that New York is the “most aggressive trade suitor” for him.

Here’s why going after Sexton should be a priority for Leon Rose, and why nabbing him could set the franchise up to keep ascending.

Sexton checks every box in the Knicks’ “biggest needs” column. Creation and offensive output? Sexton led his Cavs with an efficient 24.3 points per game this season. Point guard play? Check. Shooting? Sexton hasn’t had a bad year from deep yet, hitting 37.1% on 4.4 attempts a night this year. His defensive and underdog mentality also make him a perfect culture fit under Tom Thibodeau, and at 22 with his work ethic, he’s still got lots of improvement left.

These met needs do little for those who think Sexton is another “empty stats on a bad team” guy. But he’s straight up good, maybe even an All-Star soon, after improving each year he’s been in the league.

Questioned for not getting to the line enough for a player of his physicality, he tallied the 12th-highest free throw attempt rate among guards in 2020-21, with six attempts a night on 81.5% shooting. Never considered a traditional one guard, Sexton boosted his assist rate to career highs this season making room for fellow Cavs guard Darius Garland emerging as a scorer. His two-point shooting percentage upticks every season.

Sexton should function well as Julius Randle’s No. 2 or 1B. He may be score-first but doesn’t throw up 25 shots to do it. He can potentially take over games when needed as well, evidenced by his standout game against the full-tilt Nets in January, in which he scored 42 points in a double overtime victory.

There are certainly flaws to his game as well. Sexton needs to continue working on his playmaking for others. Defensively, he hasn’t been as effective as hoped, nor does he create many turnovers. That said, he’s feisty on that end and should improve guarding under Thibodeau with less of a burden on the offensive end.

Story continues

Flaws and all, compare this level of production at his age to the available targets this offseason, and this shouldn’t be a question for New York. The point guards better than Sexton — Chris Paul, Mike Conley and Kyle Lowry — won’t be for more than a year or two given their age. Every other name on the list is only a marginal improvement, or in the case of a Lonzo Ball, will cost well north of $20 million. Damian Lillard is a hope-and-wait situation.

Trading for a guy instead of signing him always hurts, but the Knicks have a fortune of picks to throw around, two of which alone could get the job done. Acquiring Sexton won’t come with a big cap hit until next summer, when New York will have had a year of evaluation before it decides whether to match whatever offer sheets come his way as a restricted free agent. Assuming the trade package is something along the lines of Obi Toppin and/or Kevin Knox and a pick, this is a real low risk opportunity for the Knicks to lock down another young franchise cog for the future.

For the first time in a while, it seems as if New York has limitless possibilities. But with limited options this offseason and success ever so fleeting in this league, it may be time to take that next big swing to send this team to the next level. Collin Sexton should be that swing.



