Why Knicks need to attack Joel Embiid in Game 4

Game 3 was a show of force from the reigning Most Valuable Player. Joel Embiid set the tone physically with some controversial fouls on the Knick centers, then proceeded to get them into foul trouble and rain jumpers en route to 50 points on 19 shots and Philly’s first win of the series.

New York will look to respond in kind come Game 4, and among their adjustments, attacking Embiid should be atop the property list. Not do anything malicious, but make him work defensively, offensively, and yes, make him feel them physically.

The Knicks had a chance to prevent Embiid’s third-quarter onslaught when he picked up his third foul midway through the second. Outside of a couple of Josh Hart drives, there wasn’t a concerted effort to make him pick up a fourth, or attack the rim knowing he wouldn’t be fully aggressive.

Even when Embiid was blatantly playing hurt at the Garden, the Knicks were fearful of his shot-blocking and paint presence, despite his clear physical limitations. New York may not be able to defend him on the other end, but if they can fatigue him by making him constantly be involved and being physical defensively, they could slow him down.

Jalen Brunson finding his spots in Game 3 certainly helped plant the seeds of that strategy. Embiid had to stop dropping deep because Brunson finally started getting free and hitting easy shots.

Forcing Philly to switch up their coverage and Embiid to scramble all over the floor is one piece. When the 76ers try to move him on Hart to keep him locked in the paint, Brunson needs to call for screens from him.

Actually driving into Embiid at the rim instead of constantly looking for the in-between or open shot is another adjustment. Brunson’s been the most deterred for fair reasons, and the Knicks are generally more of a non-restricted area paint-scoring team, but they can draw fouls and put Embiid to work with more rim attacks.

We also saw Isaiah Hartenstein post him up once or twice. It’s not the ideal look, but why not throw them in here and there to wear him down as well?

Offensively, Embiid’s been happy to score from the perimeter. The NBA landscape is calling his 50 points a jump-shooting masterclass, not an interior finishing one, and a large portion of his free throws came from outside the paint as well.

While he was dominant from within five feet in the regular season, with 31.5 percent of his attempts coming from there on a 67.9 percent clip, his Playoff numbers are down comparatively: 27.1 percent and 52.6 percent respectively. The Knicks have done a solid job crowding him inside, where he needs to deal with more physicality, and should be forcing him in there.

The issue is when Hartenstein and Mitchell Robinson get too close trying to make him drive and pick up fouls, or get burned by his speed, power and footwork. They need to find the right balance of playing up without getting their hands in the wrong places, keeping them high while trying to stay in front.

Even if it’s not fully successful and someone fouls out or Embiid still puts up big numbers, you’d rather him get 50 having to earn it rather than give him target practice. Combine this with running him ragged defensively and the Knicks hopefully have a recipe for gassing him out a bit.

Of course, they also need to make him feel them after Game 3’s performance. Swinging for Robinson’s legs in a clear-as-day flagrant two, hitting multiple guys in the groin and flipping recklessly should not go unpunished by New York.

The Knicks don’t have to hurt him, but they shouldn’t be afraid of picking up a foul or flagrant to send a message. This team won’t roll over, won’t quiver at dirty play, and is here to win.