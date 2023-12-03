Why KJ Adams Jr.’s performance mattered so much to Kansas basketball coach Bill Self

LAWRENCE — The emotion was evident in Bill Self’s voice before he ever mentioned it himself.

Self, No. 6 Kansas basketball’s head coach, was speaking to his players Friday after their 69-65 win at home against No. 4 UConn (7-1). They were in the locker room together, sharing a moment in a video that was later posted on X — the social media platform formally known as Twitter. And he was pointing at junior forward KJ Adams Jr., explaining how that game belonged to Adams.

Because Adams played Friday as he continues to mourn the death of his mother, who passed away in November. Despite all the stress Adams must be under, Self pointed out, Adams still stepped up with an 18-point, five-rebound performance for the Jayhawks (7-1) that included a pair of game-clinching free throws in the final seconds to seal the victory. Stud, and winner, were two ways Self described the young man who means so much to their program.

“It was a great night, and it was the most fitting way a game can end with us with KJ making the last two free throws right before he goes home tomorrow, going home here any minute, to say his last goodbyes,” Self told reporters postgame. “So, just a great night all around.”

Adams’ performance went further than just his ability to score a season high in points, or tie his season high in rebounds. On the defensive end, he was instrumental in helping stymie the effectiveness of UConn’s offense at times. Huskies coach Dan Hurley explained Adams flies around like a guard, even though Adams is a big, strong forward who’s listed at 6-foot-7 and 235 pounds.

That versatility defensively lends itself to being a problem for an offense like UConn’s that likes to utilize a lot of movement off the ball, because an otherwise advantageous matchup a guard would have on a forward no longer is. From Hurley’s perspective, the Huskies didn’t really start to respond to how well Adams and his Jayhawks teammates were switching until the second half. That helped allow UConn to finally take a lead and give Kansas a scare, but the Jayhawks still prevailed.

Self said he doesn’t see how anyone can guard the Huskies well without switching like they did, because of how many hand-offs, short passes and more take place. He thought that was the best Kansas had done at it all season long, even if UConn still got some easy buckets and graduate guard Tristen Newton went off for a game-high 31 points. Adams thought they were able to make the Huskies a little uncomfortable early and that his Jayhawks just need to do a better job next time playing better defense when the shot clock gets low.

“(Adams) moves like a guard,” Newton said. “He moves better than most guards, honestly, and he’s very strong. So, it’s hard to drive him, and yeah, he’s a good player, and he did good today. But the switching and stuff like that, it was different and something that I don’t think we’ve ever seen.”

Adams allowed that he just played one of his best games of the season, but quickly deflected praise to his teammates. He highlighted that when he has a big-man like senior center Hunter Dickinson on his team, it can open up a lot for his game. He highlighted that when he has a shooter like graduate senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. on his team, that opens up a lot for him as well.

But Dickinson and McCullar were quick to praise Adams, too. Dickinson said while this was probably Adams’ best statistical game of the season, Adams is someone who can affect the game in so many ways and is therefore invaluable for them. McCullar said every game Adams plays, whether Adams fills up the stat sheet or not, Adams does so much to help them win and is their most versatile talent.

That they and the rest of the team has been there for him in recent days means so much to Adams. McCullar noted basketball is just a small part of who they all are, and that they’ll continue to have Adams’ back through everything. And Self added the coaching staff was going to travel to be with Adams’ family, too.

“Coach has made a lot of stuff really easy for me,” Adams said. “I feel like just having Jayhawk nation and everybody in my inner circle just honed in to be with me — it really means a lot, and it’s really special and helps me during rough times like these.”

Kansas junior forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) dunks over Connecticut during the second half of Friday's game inside Allen Fieldhouse.

