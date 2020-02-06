Why Kings traded Dewayne Dedmon to Hawks for Jabari Parker, Alex Len

SACRAMENTO -- We have a deal.

NBC Sports California has confirmed that Dewayne Dedmon and a pair of second-round draft picks are on their way to the Atlanta Hawks for forward Jabari Parker and center Alex Len.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first with the news.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This move officially ends the Dedmon era in Sacramento after just 50 extremely disappointing games. Sacramento signed the veteran center to a three-year, $40 million deal during the summer.

The 30-year-old big put up solid numbers with the Hawks last season, including 38.2 percent from long range. Sacramento saw the veteran as a perfect fit next to Marvin Bagley, but the duo never got off the ground.

Bagley broke his thumb in the opener and missed 22 games. Dedmon lasted four games as the starter before losing his job to Richaun Holmes.

In 34 games with the Kings, including 10 starts, Dedmon posted 5.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and shot just 19.7 percent from 3-point range. He demanded a trade last month and the Kings were finally able to work out a new home for the seven-year veteran.

The two players the Kings took back in the deal are both interesting and can help the team this season.

Parker, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, has bounced around over the last three seasons. He has a history of knee issues, but the Kings have shown interest in the 24-year-old in the past.

The Kings will use Parker with the second unit as a scoring option. He is averaging 15 points and six rebounds in 26.2 minutes per game with Atlanta and while he isn't a great perimeter shooter, he is shooting 50.4 percent from the field this season.

Like Parker, Len is a former high lottery pick. Taken with the No. 5 overall selection in the 2014, the 7-footer out of the Ukraine is averaging 8.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 18.6 minutes per game this season.

Story continues

Len is having a down shooting year from the perimeter, but he should be able to provide the Kings with some solid minutes backing up Holmes.

In addition to Dedmon, the Kings sent the Houston Rockets' 2020 second-round draft pick and the Miami Heat's 2021 second-round draft pick. More importantly Sacramento got out from underneath Dedmon's $13.3 million salary for next season as well as the $1 million buyout for the third year of his deal.

[RELATED: How to watch NBC's deadline show]

Parker has a player option for $6.5 million next season and Len is an unrestricted free agent. The Kings saved roughly $2.7 million in salary this season, a minimum of $6.8 million in 2020-21 and another million in 2021-22.

More importantly, the Kings cleared out a disgruntled player that wasn't even close to living up to his contract and the cost was a pair of late second round picks. Not a bad day's work for general manager Vlade Divac and his staff.

Programming Note: The "2020 NBA Trade Deadline Show" is coming your way this Thursday at 11:30am on the MyTeams app and on NBCSportsBayArea.com! Our NBA Insiders will analyze all of the news and rumors that could impact the Kings heading into the Noon deadline. Don't miss it!

Why Kings traded Dewayne Dedmon to Hawks for Jabari Parker, Alex Len originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area