Why Kings will pay retired forward Matt Barnes $2.1 million this season

Matt Barnes is living the dream.

Yes, being on ESPN's "The Jump" is cool, but we're referring to the fact that Barnes still is getting paid by the Kings even though his NBA career is over.

As the folks over at A Royal Pain pointed out, despite the fact that Barnes no longer laces up his Nikes on the hardwood, the Kings will be paying their former small forward $2.1 million for the 2019-20 season.

Barnes played two different stints with the Kings. He signed a two-year, $12 million deal with Sacramento in the summer of 2016, but the Kings waived him in February of 2017 in order to facilitate the DeMarcus Cousins trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Kings still owed Barnes the $6 million for the second year of the deal, but they chose to use the stretch provision, meaning the remaining money owed is spread out over twice the remaining years plus one.

Barnes caught on with the Warriors after being waived and won the 2017 NBA title before calling it a career.

Still getting them checks, though.

