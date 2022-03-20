Why Kim Mulkey saying Tomekia Reed won't be at Jackson State long isn't the compliment she thinks it is

After the final buzzer sounded Saturday, and LSU narrowly staved off what would have been one of the biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament women's basketball history, coach Kim Mulkey had a message for Jackson State coach Tomekia Reed.

"I said, you ain't going to be at Jackson State long if they don't pay you," Mulkey said "And I'm not her agent, I'm not her best friend, I just know talent and I respect people from afar on a job well done."

The comment was meant as a feel-good sign of respect. It drew laughs from people in the media room in Baton Rouge after LSU's 83-77 win.

But, it's the exact opposite of the kind of respect Reed said she wanted to bring to Jackson State and HBCUs as a whole after the game. Mulkey's point is that Reed is good enough to coach at a school with more resources.

However, Reed spoke with passion about of the importance of fighting to make things better at JSU.

"Honestly, my message after today's game was we have to continue to fight for our institution, our conference, we have to continue to fight for our culture," Reed said. "We have to continue to knock on walls to get respect. We're knocking on walls, you've accomplished some things that haven't been accomplished in this in this program, in this conference but now it's time to come back and knock the walls down."

Lopsided games, such as South Carolina's 79-21 first-round win over Howard, make it easy to see why some view HBCU coaching jobs as a stepping stone to get to other positions.

So do the financial disparities. Mulkey will make north of $2.5 million this season. Jackson State pays its football coach Deion Sanders less than a fifth of that.

During its 27 NCAA Tournament appearances, LSU (26-5) has only been seeded lower than No. 9 once. This season's No. 14 seed for Jackson State (23-7) is the program's highest since 1983 when there were only 36 teams.

That's why Reed's presence at Jackson State is so impactful. She's made three of the last four NCAA Tournaments and she almost upstaged Mulkey despite having a fraction of the resources.

And it's also why Mulkey's comment, while well-intentioned, may come off as tone deaf to those who take the time to listen to what Reed had to say.

"We're going to keep knocking until the respect is there. We're going to keep knocking until we get the same as other institutions," Reed said.

Yes, there are schools out there with the ability to pay Reed more who might be interested in hiring her away from JSU. Saturday's game was a prime example of where she can take a program. And, she very well may end up coaching elsewhere.

But the message she gave to her team after they came closer than any other JSU team to advancing in the NCAA Tournament was to fight for HBCU culture, not run away from it.

"I hope that it's giving them a sense of pride that we can do it. I hope it has encouraged everybody," Reed said. "Obviously we didn't win. I don't know what y'all say but all I feel is a loss. But if anybody could take anything away from it, it's that we can and we will. You'll see a change, and we're going to keep working. And when the change starts, it's going to go across the board."

