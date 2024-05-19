Why Khaos Williams didn’t expect quick KO of Carlston Harris at UFC Fight Night 241

LAS VEGAS – Khaos Williams didn’t expect a quick night at the office, but he’s glad he got one.

The UFC welterweight made quick work of Carlston Harris in the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 241. Williams (15-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) knocked out Harris (19-6 MMA, 4-2 UFC) with a brutal right hand in less than two minutes into the first round.

It was a surprising result, as Williams expected more resistance from his opponent, especially away from his own strength.

“I feel amazing,” Williams said at the UFC Fight Night 241 post-fight press conference. “I wanted an early night, and I got an early night, but I was prepared to go 15 minutes if I needed to. I was surprised it went how the way it went. I was surprised he didn’t try to shoot on me or none of that. He wanted to strike, so I was surprised.”

This was Williams’ first fight in 2024. He had also only fought once in 2023, once in 2022. The 30-year-old is hoping to make up for lost time and be more active in his fighting career. As far as the opponent, Williams has no preference.

“I want all the smoke, whoever they put in front of me. It don’t matter.”

