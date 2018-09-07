Why Khalil Mack, not Le'Veon Bell, made more sense for 49ers to chase

Forty-Niner fans expect to hear general manager John Lynch come out some time next week and say those magic words, "We went in aggressively."



Only the name in reference wouldn't be Khalil Mack, but Le'veon Bell. John Lynch likes to go in aggressively when it comes to roster assembly.



But having failed to get Mack, probably because even Jon Gruden would not have been crazy enough to move his best player to the team the fan base hates more than any other, Lynch has also tempered expectations on the next-level pass rusher.



"(W)e also talked about, ‘Don't try to solve every issue this year,'" Lynch said Thursday. "It's on my desk right here: ‘Sustainable Success.'"



That sentence is sort of a hint as to why Bell might not be on Lynch's mind quite as much as Mack was. The 49ers enter a new season relatively bereft of running backs due to Jerick McKinnon's ACL tear, and in the superficial world of "well, just go get another one," Bell's name would leap out. He is still at the top of his game physically, his position in Pittsburgh is precarious because of his protracted holdout, and he would be coming to a team that wouldn't feel the need to showcase him 25-plus times a game.



But Bell's name doesn't come up, or at least it hasn't. The problem of his franchise tag, which would have to be played out, is one thing, the cost of acquiring him (high draft picks) is a luxury the 49ers seem reluctant to spend, and there is no guarantee that Bell would want to stay anyway nor that the miles already on him would make him as appealing.



In short, the 49ers' putative interest in him and "sustainable success" seem to be an ill fit.



Bell is the kind of player you chase if you think you're a running back away from winning right now, and damn the future. Unlike Mack, he could very well be a rental. It isn't that he can't fill the McKinnon hole, it's for how long. That unknown would seem to give Lynch pause.



Plus going all-in on Bell almost certainly means exhausting much of the team's remaining cap space and draft capital without helping the defense that is already believed to be the team's prominent weakness. You can almost hear Lynch rubbing his forehead in exasperation.



Ultimately, the 49ers will probably be fine with not being aggressive enough on Le'veon Bell . . . that is, unless/until Alfred Morris goes down too, and that's not out of the realm of likelihood because football.



So until success arrives in Santa Clara, John Lynch is going to be picky about sustainability. It is simply the nature of the beast he is riding today.









































