Why Kevon Looney started over Andrew Bogut in third quarter of Game 2

Warriors center Andrew Bogut started Games 1 and 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Portland Trail Blazers. But on Thursday night, he didn't take the floor at the start of the third quarter, as coach Steve Kerr instead went with Kevon Looney.

It turned out to be a very smart move.

"Just to be a little more aggressive on their pick-and-rolls," Kerr explained Friday about his decision. "They were hurting us in the first half, and we needed a spark, so we just decided to go to Looney right away."

Over the first 6 minutes and 17 seconds of the third quarter, Looney was incredible. Let's look at his contributions:

Kevon Looney did NOT get credit for this offensive rebound (Andre Iguodala did) that led to a Steph Curry 3-pointer. Looney deserves the credit for this pic.twitter.com/9lWS1YBwZj — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) May 18, 2019

Just after Kevon Looney got an assist on a DHO with Curry that resulted in a 3-pointer, Looney stole the ball from Dame, dove on the floor for the loose ball and got the assist on the Curry midrange jumper pic.twitter.com/xDlvhsxu0Z — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) May 18, 2019

This Klay Thompson transition 3-pointer is a result of Kevon Looney blocking Harkless at the rim pic.twitter.com/nEWYjhQDWL — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) May 18, 2019

The soon-to-be unrestricted free agent didn't score a single point during the third-quarter surge, but he found a way to have a massive impact. Then, over the final 8 minutes and 4 seconds of the fourth quarter, he registered seven points and three rebounds.

"We wanted to be the aggressor," Kerr told reporters. "That was the main message at halftime. They were putting us on our heels, and we needed to do that to them, and sometimes that means getting out and trapping and blitzing and flying around.

"We have our game plan that we want to execute, but sometimes the best adjustment is just playing harder. And I think that's what we did in the second half."

All told, it was a special night for Looney.

Kevon Looney in Game 2 vs. the Blazers:

-29 minutes (playoff career high)

-14 points (T-2nd most in playoff career)

-7 rebounds (3 offensive = 8 Warriors points)

-2 assists

-1 steal

-1 block

+8 (second best to Curry's +10) https://t.co/neJ85nu0AL













— Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) May 17, 2019

But you should expect him to come off the bench in Game 3 on Saturday night in Portland, and for Bogut to get the start again.

