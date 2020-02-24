Why Kevin Durant leaving Warriors for Nets made no sense to Joe Lacob

Kevin Durant won two championships with the Warriors.

He was named NBA Finals MVP twice.

But after three seasons with Golden State, he chose to sign with the Brooklyn Nets in free agency last summer.

KD recently admitted he knew at about the halfway mark of last season that he was going to leave the franchise.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob -- who doesn't like to discuss the past very much -- probably never will understand why the four-time scoring champion chose a different path.

"I can't get mad when Kevin Durant -- who I felt pretty close with -- decides he's going to leave. Which to me, made no sense," Lacob said Monday morning on 95.7 The Game. "You're (with) the best organization -- I hope he thinks -- in the world.

"Winning, other great players, the new arena. To me, there was every reason in the world to stay. But I'm not gonna be mad at him because it's his life and he earned the right. And for whatever reason, he decided he wanted to leave.

"I can't control that. I tried (laughing)."

Based on everything that has come to light over the last nine months or so, there were several reasons -- not just one -- why Durant decided it was time to go.

But that's water under the bridge at this point.

What matters now is KD getting back to full strength following his Achilles injury. Basketball misses him.

