Why Kevin Durant was "giddy" about passing Larry Bird on scoring list originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Kevin Durant signing with the Boston Celtics next offseason may be a long shot. But the Golden State Warriors forward appreciates his Celtics history.

Durant passed C's icon Larry Bird for 33rd on the NBA's all-time scoring list Monday night, dropping 23 points in Golden State's 110-93 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Durant was asked after the game about moving past Larry Legend and seemed genuinely excited about the accomplishment.

"Somebody texted me after the game and showed me a screenshot and I was giddy like a little kid," Durant said.

"I grew up watching Larry Bird. Well, not really, he's older, but knowing the legend and Larry Legend and to be amongst the greats, that's all you really wanna do. It's a great accomplishment."

Durant already has 21,806 points in his 12th NBA season -- Bird played 13 seasons -- and is just seven points away from catching Gary Payton at No. 32 on the all-time scoring list.

The 30-year-old forward also pointed to Bird as a trailblazer for versatile forwards like himself to continue breaking the mold.

"I don't see any similarities," Durant added. "But just a love for the game, a love for practice and love for shooting that I think is similar.

"… He allowed players like myself to kind of dream big and think big at that position and do things that traditional small forwards or big men weren't doing."

Well said, Kevin. Now, let's roll those Larry Bird highlights.

