Why Kerr is impressed with Podziemski's game at his young age

Why Kerr is impressed with Podziemski's game at his young age originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Brandin Podziemski quickly earned the trust of Warriors coach Steve Kerr, logging 26.6 minutes per game during his rookie campaign -- the fifth-highest total of any Golden State player during the 2023-24 NBA season.

But what exactly about Podziemski's game has impressed Kerr the most?

In speaking to reporters before the Warriors' matchup with the Denver Nuggets on Sunday at Chase Center -- coincidentally Podziemski's 21st birthday -- Kerr pointed to the rookie's incredible poise and basketball IQ

"First of all, he's remarkably advanced for his age and his experience, or lack thereof," Kerr told reporters.

"I mean, he really only had one full season of college basketball where he played a lot."

Kerr then explained that Podziemski has an intrinsic ability to consistently be in the right place at the right time.

He's got great instincts for the game," Kerr said. "He's got a knack for being in the right place at the right time in terms of rebounding passing lanes, loose balls, all that stuff."

While Kerr is impressed with Podziemski's fast NBA start, the Warriors coach revealed that the rookie's ability to see the floor at an elite level actually can be counterproductive at times, due to him extending himself too far trying to make plays rather than staying within his own assignment.

"He still has a lot of work ahead of him," Kerr shared. "I think he over-helps sometimes. He sees things as they're unfolding, but sometimes, you know, you gotta stay in your gap, stay in your lane and, and he'll, he'll overdo it and we're trying to teach him that,

"Trying to teach him also not to steal a rebound from Draymond. Although Draymond is doing a good job of teaching him that right now. But there are plays like that, that he's got [to] sort of recognize and understand, but you'd way rather have that, you know, than the opposite where a guy doesn't see the pictures.

"He sees everything, So he tries to do everything."

But it's a good, good problem to have because it's really easy to coach a guy into making those corrections rather than the other way around.

When asked if there were any similarities between his game and Podziemski's, Kerr let out a light-hearted chuckle before heaping further praise on his rookie standout.

"No comparison, no comparison," Kerr chuckled.

"I just stood there and took wide open shots. I didn't get any rebounds, I didn't cut, I didn't play the passing lanes. I was a statue out there. So this guy's a ballplayer."

Podziemski is averaging 10 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in 49 appearances during his rookie season.

One example of the knowledge Kerr mentioned is Podziemski's ability to draw offensive fouls from opponents, with the Warriors rookie leading all NBA players with 31 charges drawn during the 2023-24 season.

As Golden State continues to surge with a Western Conference playoff push, Podziemski figures to play a major role in determining how high the Warriors' ceiling will be not only this season but in the years to come.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast