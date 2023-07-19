Why Kentucky's Mark Stoops still is 'bothered' by Will Levis' NFL draft selection

NASHVILLE — Mark Stoops still is bothered by Will Levis' slide in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Levis, who was Stoops' quarterback at Kentucky the past two seasons, was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 33 pick in April's draft. His second-round selection came after TV cameras watched him agonize on Day 1 of the draft from the famed green room, an invitation-only collection of the draft's elite prospects.

Why? Because Levis had entered the season as a lock to be a top-10 pick, possibly the No. 1 overall pick.

“Obviously, that bothers me, because I'm the head coach,” Stoops said Wednesday at SEC media days. “If we put him in a (negative) position, that's not what we're looking to do. If you're just asking me personally, of course it doesn't make you feel good.”

Levis passed for 2,406 yards over 11 games last season, finishing with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Levis’ best season came in 2021, when he passed for 2,827 yards with 24 TDs and 13 interceptions.

“You want to help all your players and help them in any way that we can,” Stoops said. “That’s something that maybe some people may believe in and some people might not."

Stoops sees Levis using his draft slide as motivation. Levis will enter his first Titans training camp battling Malik Willis to be Ryan Tannehill's backup in Tennessee.

“I can promise you: from what I've seen, he's going to work,” Stoops said. "... He'll be relentless. It's not about being the starter. It's not about money. It's about winning and performing for his players."

Though it was redundant to mention his ultra competitive nature, Stoops saw it first hand and knows it will serve Levis well in the NFL.

“I saw it. I saw the way he worked. If you work like that, then you let the talent go to work,” Stoops said.

