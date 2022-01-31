Why Kenny Pickett skipped hand measurements at the Senior Bowl

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett didn’t have his hands measured here in Mobile, but he has a good reason: He’s double jointed, so his thumb naturally points an odd direction, and he’s doing extra exercises to get an accurate measurement at the combine in March. pic.twitter.com/KLMdraG9AC — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 31, 2022

Few things draw more overreactions every year during the NFL draft process than hand measurements for the top quarterback prospects, and it looks like one of this year’s top passers will be making everyone wait a while for his official numbers.

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett skipped that portion of this year’s weigh-ins at the Senior Bowl, citing his double-jointedness that makes his thumb stick out at a strange angle (via NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero).

Pickett is one of the favorites to be the first quarterback off the board in the 2022 NFL draft, but any team that wants to know how big his hands are will just have to wait a while.

