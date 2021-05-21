Why Kendrick Perkins picks Steph Curry as NBA MVP over Nikola Jokic

Why Perk picks Steph, 'best player in world,' as NBA MVP originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry has had a legendary season and the Warriors star was named as one of the three finalists for the NBA MVP award Thursday as a result.

While Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic likely will win the award, Kendrick Perkins is rocking with Curry, who he believes is the "best player in the world."

"Look, sitting up here as a former center and a former big, I love to see this," Perkins said on "SportsCenter" of the Jokic and Joel Embiid being two of the three finalists. "But look, I'm going with Steph Curry. Just think about it. He's a two-time MVP, and right now, we are talking about him having the best season of his career. He's leading the league in scoring. If you take Steph Curry off this Warriors team, they would be in the lottery.

"Just look at the personnel that he has around him. On a night-to-night basis, he has to go out there and perform at an extremely high level, he's doing it in great fashion and, as of today, right now, he's the best player in the world."

Perkins' argument for Curry is a sound one, and it's similar to the one that Draymond Green made in support of his teammate.

Last year, with Curry playing only five games due to a broken hand, this same Warriors team won 15 games. With Curry in the lineup this season, the Warriors were 37-26 in the regular season, and his historic April helped propel the Warriors to the eighth-best record in the Western Conference.

While it's almost certain that Jokic, who has been sensational all season and carried the Nuggets to the No. 3 seed in the West, will win the award, Curry has been the best player in the NBA this year. Hands down.

The Warriors will need Curry to put on his cape again Friday night when they face the Memphis Grizzlies in a win-or-go-home play-in game matchup at Chase Center. At this point, there should be little doubt that Curry will deliver.

