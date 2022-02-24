Why Kemba Walker had to sit out for Knicks to move forward

Kemba Walker white jersey hands on hips

It’s deja-vu for Knicks fans following the team’s announcement that Kemba Walker will be shut down for the remainder of the season.

Not too long ago, head coach Tom Thibodeau benched the hometown multiple-time All-Star in service of winning, only to bring him back to the fold under duress of COVID-19 protocols. So effectively ends this reunion between an uber-talented point guard trying to revitalize his career despite injury concerns and his basketball-loving city, desperate for decent play from his position.

The Knicks still need to trade Walker, believing this offseason provides a better foundation to do so than last week. The heartwarming comeback tale we were promised fell flat, and now moving on from Walker is what’s best for both parties.

The logic that spurred the Knicks to sign Walker was and remains sound. Last year’s team was too stiff offensively and lacked shooting and pace from the one spot, which Walker could provide if healthy. Signing him to a smaller deal was the insurance in case he wasn’t.

Unfortunately, while Walker had spurts of prime-like play, his production would wane to the point of disappearing altogether for stretches. Back-to-backs were a no-go, and the residual effects of any extended string of play were clear. Even when he was on, it didn’t look as if it impacted winning, and only made it tougher to evenly share the ball between him and the other starters.

Defensively, Walker was an ill-fit to begin with, and teams quickly began targeting him as a weak point. This side of the ball basically kept him out of any important fourth quarter minutes this season.

To be clear: Walker is not the reason the Knicks are bad. He’d even look much better in different situations New York couldn’t emphasize putting him in.

His down year certainly didn’t help, but as we saw with his original benching, removing him from the rotation doesn’t make this a playoff team. What it does is allow the Knicks to re-prioritize heading into the home stretch of the season.



While the team feels the play-in tournament is still within reach, their schedule and odds beg to differ. Whether these last 20 games end up being about recapturing last year’s magic or developing the interesting prospects on their roster, the Knicks were right to go at it without Walker.



He wasn’t contributing to winning, and benching Walker opens up a rotation spot for somebody the Knicks hope to employ long after he’s gone. Derrick Rose and RJ Barrett are set to return from injury, which would have led to somewhat of a crunch in minutes. And once the math becomes too bleak, the remainder of the season will only be played for the future.

Quentin Grimes, New York’s 2021 first-round pick, has looked like anything but a rookie this year and earned himself significant playing time. He was even deemed too valuable to give up in the Cam Reddish deal, which brought in another tantalizing wing. His minutes have been hard to come by, but with the help of injuries he’s been able to show out some of his potential in recent games.

Down in the guard slots, with Rose back shortly the Knicks would face a decision on Immanuel Quickley, who may be struggling with his shooting this season but has improved in other facets. Miles McBride dominated the G-League all season long, and the dog days of April would serve as a great proving ground for him against higher levels of competition.

Seeing those names develop in real-time is a much more effective and forward-thinking use of minutes than continuing to prop up this Walker experiment. The team deserves a restart on their rotation and Walker a set role that suits him for this stage of his career. Benching him sets the stage to do all the above.