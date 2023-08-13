Why Kelly Oubre to the Celtics could make sense for both sides

Would it make sense for the Boston Celtics to pursue the services of former Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre? According to one Celtics analyst, it very well could. According to Sports Illustrated’s Bobby Krivitsky, Tsunami Papi (as he is called for a nickname) could potentially be a valuable asset to the Celtics if he accepts a reduced role within the team.

“If Mazzulla’s on board with how he’d fit … Boston could sign the eight-year veteran for the minimum or offer a bit more while staying under the second apron, utilizing a chunk of the $5 million taxpayer mid-level exception,” posits Kritvitsky (h/t Heavy’s Adam Taylor).

“While not the cleanest fit in Mazzulla’s offense, if he’s open to the role he’d have off the bench in Boston, as a productive and versatile two-way forward, Oubre could prove a helpful addition to the Celtics’ pursuit of Banner 18,” wrote the SI analyst.

Celtics Lab 210: FIBA flubs, insurance fraud and fan surveys in the doldrums with Wayne Spooney https://t.co/4RZ9ObKh4z via @thecelticswire pic.twitter.com/M4w6E8Pq4j — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) August 11, 2023

We have had doubts about such a possibility unfolding in a way that makes sense for all parties, but as the offseason drags on and cap space dries up, a one season prove-it deal is looking like it might actually be on the table should both sides feel the same.

