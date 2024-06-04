Why Kellen Moore offers boom-or-bust potential for Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Matt Harmon and Underdog Fantasy's Josh Norris discuss why Kellen Moore may or may not be able to elevate Jalen Hurts' game in 2024. Hear the full conversation on the “Yahoo Fantasy Football Show” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Philadelphia Eagles, I think are one to consider here because 66 drop backs with motion at the snap, they're ranked 24th in 2023.

They were 19th in 2022.

Obviously, Shane Stein leaves in 22.

Uh at the end of the 22 season, uh Brian Johnson takes over last year and, but now they hire Kellen Moore who was fifth.

Now, I do think this is interesting because he didn't do this with the Cowboys.

He was 21st in terms of motion at the snap in 2022 but with the Chargers last year, he was fifth was Kellen Moore.

Um So I think that's interesting.

You pointed out he's a guy that probably just watches this around the league.

It's like I'm gonna take this stuff and I'm the reason why it probably happened is because guess who faced the Miami Dolphins in week one of last season, the Los Angeles Chargers in week two, they instantly implemented it with Josh Palmer.

They did some stuff with Keen Allen.

And so I maybe I need to reset my priors here a little bit, but I still really appreciate what Kellen Moore does and I think last year in the Chargers was a pretty difficult situation that it turned into.

But the overarching conversation here is, I mean, the Philadelphia Eagles have been an offense that is quite similar over the last what, two seasons now, it's been very successful.

Don't get me wrong.

But, you know, they'll run inside zone, they'll do RP OS to Dallas Goddard and some other stuff close to the line of scrimmage.

Then when the numbers change in the back half, guess what?

You've got alphas out there in AJ Brown and Devote Smith who can win their one on ones.

It's not that simple, but it kind of feels like that simple and just overall with motion last year, there were 32nd in the league at 32% ok. And if you look at 11 personnel usage, they were, they were 11th in the league at 70%.

And that has, you know, gone down a little bit because this is a team that kind of lives in certain groupings and certain personnel packages.

And so, you know, their head coach has come out and said that this offense is going to be Kellen Moore.

And if that's the case, Matt, we're going to see, as you said, more motions, more creativity, more things that do look different.

And I kind of wonder if this is going to help or hurt or somewhere in between Jalen hurts and it's something that maybe you don't see the best of it until week five or week seven because it's in some ways, probably gonna be a whole new world in many aspects than what Jalen Hurtz has occupied over the last few years.

Yeah, I think some quarterback evaluators would just say, like, he's not, he can't do this stuff like he can't run an offense like a Dak Prescott or, or Justin Herbert has run.

Um, you know, and, and I guess we'll find out like that's the thing here is, is this, the Eagles are clearly banking on a step forward for Jalen Hurtz, like a little bit of an evolution of him as a player.

And to your point, I think the, the no matter what answer is that it's probably gonna take a little bit of time.