Why KC Royals’ success through a quarter of MLB season seems sustainable | Podcast

The winning continues for the Royals as baseball approaches the quarter pole of the season.

We’re no longer waiting for the bottom to fall out on a team that dropped 106 games last year and posted seven consecutive losing record records heading into 2024.

The starting pitching has excelled. The defense is superb, and the Royals are getting enough offense the believe the success is sustainable.

On SportsBeat KC, The Star’s sports podcast, beat writer Jaylon Thompson and columnist Sam McDowell explain the surge and why it could develop into a playoff push.