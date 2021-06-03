Why Kara Lawson could be the new Celtics head coach

With Brad Stevens moving into a new role as president of basketball operations, the Boston Celtics are on the hunt for a new head coach.

One of the names in the mix?

Kara Lawson.

“She’s insanely good as a coach,” NBC Sports Boston Celtics analyst Brian Scalabrine said on Wednesday. “It’s not one of those things where ‘she’s good for a female.’ No, she walked into practice and she commanded practice right from the jump. She was giving people tips and people’s jaws were dropping. She’s elite at what she does… I thought she was head coaching material within five minutes talking with her.”

Lawson, a 2005 WNBA champion and 2008 Olympic gold medalist, has prior experience as a Celtics coach, having served as an assistant during the 2019-20 season.

If hired, she would become the first female head coach of an NBA team.

On Thursday’s episode of NBC Sports’ “Brother from Another,” Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss Lawson’s resume, and why she’s a strong candidate for the job.

The full conversation is embedded above.

