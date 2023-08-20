Why Kansas State football linebackers hold a key to the Wildcats' success on defense

When Kansas State football linebacker Daniel Green announced during the offseason that he would return as a sixth-year super-senior in 2023, the Wildcats' defensive prospects improved dramatically.

On a unit that lost six other starters, including three NFL Draft picks, having arguably their most impactful and certainly most experienced defender back in the fold was a welcomed development. It also means with Green and senior Austin Moore holding down the middle of the defense, they enter the upcoming season with a solid foundation.

"I think it's so important because everything starts from the middle of the defense," Green said during last month's Big 12 media days. "Linebackers, we're like the quarterbacks of the defense.

"It starts with us, our communication and our ability to not only know our position, but know everybody else's position, to get guys lined up in position to make plays. Me and Austin are two guys that are up for that challenge."

Indeed, Green was a preseason all-conference selection last year after leading the Wildcats with 89 tackles, including 15 for loss, as a junior in 2021. A series of injuries limited his production last season, though he still played in 13 games and recorded 58 tackles with two sacks and a pair of interceptions.

Kansas State linebacker Jake Clifton (31) takes down Oklahoma State's Deondre Jackson (4) during their game last year at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

And while Green battled through injuries, Moore was arguably the Wildcats' most improved player at the Will, or weak-side, linebacker spot, leading the team with 87 tackles, including 10 for loss, with 1.5 sacks and a pick.

But more importantly, with Green and Moore back, it takes the pressure off a group of young and talented backups. Throw in much-improved sophomore Desmond Purnell on the strong side, and the Wildcats' future looks bright as well.

"Des Purnell is playing at an extremely high level," defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman said Friday. "He played a significant amount last year, but not at the level that he's playing at right now.

"He's so fast and playing so well. He's put on 15 pounds, and he's a different body type than he was a year ago."

Purnell, a Topeka Hayden High School product, played in all 14 games with one start as a redshirt freshman, and recorded 21 tackles. And he has adjusted well to carrying the extra weight.

"When I first got here, I was like 195 pounds and playing safety, and then moved down to play Sam linebacker," said Purnell, who now is listed at 5-foot-11, 224 pounds. "So, my body just naturally exploded out."

Purnell's progress also allowed the Wildcats to move senior Khalid Duke from Sam linebacker, where he started 13 games last year, to his more natural position at defensive end. That should ease the loss of All-American end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, a first-round draft choice by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Even with moving Duke to defensive end, Klanderman and linebacker coach Steve Standard have several options to back up Green, Moore and Purnell.

"Obviously Austin Moore is at Will and Daniel Green's at Mike, and Des Purnell is at Sam," Standard said. "And then we're trying to figure out the depth, of who's going to be backing up who right now."

Jake Clifton appeared in 11 games last year as a true freshman and recorded 12 tackles. Redshirt freshman Tobi Osunsanmi is a freak athlete, who most likely will fit in at the Sam position, while Hutchinson Community College transfer Terry Kirksey can spell Green in the middle.

"Jake Clifton can play Sam, Mike and Will. Now it's just going to be a matter of which one does he play based on whose development continues to come along," Standard said. "Whether it be Tobi at Sam, or we've got Terry Kirksey and Beau Palmer and Austin Romaine at Mike, and then at Will backer you've got Asa (Newsom) and Rex Van Wyhe.

"And so, where Jake fits in that picture is going to be who really wants to be backup at Sam or the Mike or the Will, and Jake will be the other guy."

Romaine and Moore are part of what Klanderman called arguably the Wildcats' strongest true freshman class of defenders since he arrived with head coach Chris Klieman in 2019. Van Wyhe is a sophomore juco transfer from Iowa Central.

"We can be as good as we want to be," Clifton said during the spring. "We've got coach Standard who pushes us every day with these older guys coming back to lead us, and our depth."

