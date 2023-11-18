Why Kansas State basketball and Tylor Perry are built for overtime

Kansas State's basketball team doesn't mind working overtime. In fact, ever since Jerome Tang took over as head coach last year, the Wildcats have thrived on it.

That trend continued Friday night in the semifinals of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship, when the Wildcats battled Providence to a standoff through 40 minutes, then took control in the extra period for a 73-70 victory at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

By beating Providence, the Wildcats (3-1) advanced to Sunday's 1:30 p.m. championship game against No. 11-ranked Miami, which knocked off Georgia in the early semifinal. There they will face former K-State guard Nijel Pack, who scored 16 points in the Hurricanes' win.

A year ago, K-State was 5-0 in overtime games, including a semifinal victory in the Cayman Islands Classic that set the stage for an early-season tournament title. The Wildcats did the same in the Big 12 against West Virginia, Kansas and on the road at Baylor, and then in an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 win over Michigan State.

Kansas State guard Tylor Perry (2) works against Providence's Devin Carter (22) during Friday's Baha Mar Hoops Championship semifinal in Nassau, Bahamas.

"We work on it every day. Every single day we work on end-of-game situations," Tang said. "We actually play five minutes every day that we call five to grind, and how we want to play and what goes into winning those close games.

"When you have a staff of (assistant coaches) Ulric Maligi and Rodney Perry, and those guys who are really seeing how we can take advantage of things offensively and what we need to do defensively, and making those adjustments, we really have an advantage with those guys on our bench."

It also helps that the Wildcats have a point guard in North Texas transfer Tylor Perry, who is nearly automatic from the free-throw line and wants the ball at crunch time. Not only did Perry lead the team with 24 points, but he was 14 of 14 from the foul line with five of them coming in overtime.

"I love those moments," Perry said. "I love being at the end of the game with the ball in my hands and going to the free-throw line as much as I can.

"If I don't have the ball at the end, you don't even want to know what coach Tang says to me, but the biggest thing is just staying poised in those moments. If I don't get rattled, the rest of us won't get rattled."

"If I don't have the ball at the end, you don't even want to know what coach Tang says to me, but the biggest thing is just staying poised in those moments. If I don't get rattled, the rest of us won't get rattled."

Tang compared Perry to Markquis Nowell, who played a similar role last year for the Wildcats.

"He's a 90% free-throw shooter," Tang said of Perry, who now is 30 of 31 from the line this year for 97%. "Last year with Markquis, the last two minutes of a game, I don't know if Markquis Nowell missed a free throw, and Tylor Perry is very similar in that makeup that he wants the ball and he wants it in those situations.

"He had some really good plays where he made passes, too, late in the game. It shows that his point guard mindset is really developing."

Perry, who averaged 17 points last year at North Texas, has been even more prolific in K-State's offense — which is not nearly as deliberate as the Mean Green's was. Through four games, he is averaging 21.5 points, but also nearly five assists.

Last year, K-State used the early overtime victory as a springboard for a 26-10 season and a trip to the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight. Perry hopes the win against Providence can do the same for these Wildcats.

"We've all heard stories about the Big 12 and how physical and grueling it's going to be over 16 or 18 games, however many we're going to play, so having games like this early in the preseason is so good for us," he said. "We do this every day, called five to grind, so we prepare each other for these moments, and I think it's preparing us for later on in the season."

