Why Kansas football QB Jason Bean wanted to be back for Jayhawks’ game against Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Jason Bean showed again how well he can throw the ball Saturday during Kansas football’s 49-16 win against Cincinnati.

Bean, the Jayhawks’ redshirt senior quarterback, threw a pair of touchdowns without any incompletions in the first half. By game’s end, he finished 13-for-17 through the air for 250 yards and those two scores — without any interceptions.

After missing the past game-plus due to injury, he excelled.

But it was the two rushing touchdowns in the second half, one from 43 yards out and the other from 50, that showcased Bean was back to being himself. Those plays, in and of themselves, helped clinch that Big 12 Conference road victory for Kansas (8-4, 5-4 in Big 12). And considering he had to miss the previous week’s loss against Kansas State, Bean was buzzing over the weekend about being able to be on the field with his teammates again.

“Last week was definitely tough, just sitting on the sideline and watching,” Bean said after the win at Cincinnati. “I think that was one of the main reasons I wanted to come back, just to play that game last week, and it kind of bummed me out not to be able to play. But I kind of had that in the back of my mind all week in preparation, and I just wanted to come out and make a statement this weekend.”

There is a bowl game that Bean will have the chance to play in. Had he not played against Cincinnati, it would not have been his last chance to put on a Kansas uniform and compete for the Jayhawks. But Bean is well aware of the fact that this is his last run of play at the college level, and it mattered to him to take advantage of all the opportunities he can.

Bean and his teammates had higher goals for this season, compared to what they’re going to leave having accomplished. Although he didn’t specify exactly what, one would have to imagine playing for and winning a Big 12 title would have been up there. He understands Kansas accomplished a lot this year, and still has more to look forward to.

Bean, who’s made eight starts this year due to the injury to junior quarterback Jalon Daniels, has played a pivotal role in the Jayhawks reaching eight wins in a season for just the 15th time in program history. That 5-4 mark against the Big 12 is also Kansas’ best since 2007. Winning a bowl game later this season would be the Jayhawks’ first bowl victory in more than a decade.

“He’s truly special, like I’ve said a million times,” Kansas junior running back Devin Neal said about Bean. “He’s just such a threat with his feet, and he was slinging the ball around, too, today, and the receivers were catching everything it seemed like. So, it was just really cool to see it all come together and we had a great game plan and we executed for sure.”

Kansas quarterback Jason Bean (9) looks off toward the sideline during a game against Cincinnati on Saturday at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Kansas won 49-16.

