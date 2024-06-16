Why Juventus want to sort new Yildiz contract during EURO 2024

Why Juventus want to sort new Yildiz contract during EURO 2024

Juventus are working hard to tie talented youngster Kenan Yildiz down to a new contract, and they expect to continue talks throughout EURO 2024 to avoid any potential delays or interruptions, according to reports in Italy.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus would like to tie Yildiz down to a new contract before he starts attracting too much interest from other clubs across Europe.

There is an expectation that a good tournament with Vincenzo Montella’s Turkey could be the start of wider recognition for Yildiz across the continent.

New details emerge in Yildiz contract talks

Yildiz joined Juventus from Bayern Munich on a free transfer in the summer of 2025, and committed to a five-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months. That means, if Juventus were to activate that extension in a few years’ time, the deal would expire in the summer of 2028.

La Gazzetta report that Juventus are ready to offer Yildiz an extension of a further year, which would mean his contract would run until the summer of 2029.

Importantly, the 19-year-old is set for a significant increase in wages. He currently earns a reported salary of around €250,000 to €300,000 per year, but that is expected to be topped up massively to reflect his new-found status as an important first-team member.

There are also whispers that he could take on the iconic Juventus No. 10 shirt in the future, but the issues surrounding current occupant Paul Pogba must be resolved first.